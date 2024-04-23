KING Henry VIII school has been forced to close its doors today due to the burst water main which has caused widespread havoc in the Abergavenny area.
The school tweeted and emailed parents early this morning that, “Unfortunately both of our school sites will be closed today as there is no running water. We will contact you later with further updates. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience. Many thanks for your positivity and support.”
The burst main in the Brecon Road area has seen many homes in Abergavenny go without water, or experience a discoloured or limited supply since yesterday evening.
The cause of the burst main has yet to be revealed but a spokesperson for Dwr Cymru said this morning, “We are continuing to work on restoring supplies within some areas of Abergavenny. Our teams have been working hard through the night but due to complications with the repair it is taking longer than anticipated and we expect to restore supplies by midday.”