Emily’s books will be on sale too and she will be signing copies after the 90 minute long event!
Indeed children’s activities are at the heart of the festival, with lots of things for the young people of Monmouth to do. We have Techniquest, six Louby Loo appearances on the high street, a karaoke party at Ty Price, a smoothie bike, a bat detector walk at dusk at the Skate Park, two deforestation workshops, the big moth trap reveal, and so much more.
Following last weekend’s Wellbeing event organised by town councillor Jem Jenkin Jones, ACE is putting on a ‘Climate Cafe’ for those aged 16-25 to talk about how they feel about their futures and any eco-anxiety they may be feeling. Estero Lounge are hosting this event and ACE volunteers are hoping it will become a regular thing in the town.
Osbaston School children will be presenting to the town on Sunday morning at 11am at the Savoy Theatre, all about their deforestation free work and laying down the gauntlet to Monmouth businesses to follow suit… which they will discuss doing in a debate that follows immediately after, chaired by the renowned Andy Middleton.
You can grab a copy of the full programme from many places in town, or have a look on the ACE Monmouth website (www.acemonmouth.org).