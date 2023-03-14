Gravells Kia Abergavenny is starting the year in celebration, having won a Kia 2022 Customer Experience Award at the 2022 Kia Dealer Excellence Awards for the second year running.
The awards, announced on January 10, 2023, celebrate the best performers amongst the 191-strong Kia dealer partners; recognising excellent customer experiences and service throughout 2022 with sales, online Reputation score and quick responses to customer queries all considered.
On March 7, Marketing Director of Kia, Sanka De Silva, visited Gravells Kia to present the team with their award and congratulate them on their achievement.
Upon the accomplishment, David Hart, Customer Experience Manager at Kia UK Limited said: “2022 was a challenging yet record-breaking year for Kia UK, reaching 100,000 sales for the first time. One element that remained a constant throughout the year was the quality of customer experience offered by Kia’s dealer partners.
We are extremely proud of all our dealer partners, including CX Award winner Gravells Kia Abergavenny, for making 2022 a success. We continue to invest and develop the Kia customer experience and we’re excited to see what this year brings.”
Accepting the award, Carwyn Evans, the General Manager at Gravells Kia Abergavenny, commented: “The industry has its fair share of challenges in 2022, with customers facing high energy prices and a financial crisis in our midst. However, this offered us the opportunity to continue to put our customers at the forefront of our business and help them with their travel needs, whether servicing or repairing their existing car or purchasing a new or used Kia.
Winning this award is a fantastic way to start the year and is thanks to the hard work that our staff has put into making sure every single customer gets a quality experience. With Kia’s exciting range of cars and new models due to be introduced this year, there’s never been a better time to visit the showroom and find out first hand exactly why we won this award.”
2022 saw the launch of the fifth generation Sportage – the most popular Kia model, which is now available with a range of electrified powertrains – as well as the all-new Niro (available as a Hybrid, Plug-in Hybrid and EV), which are available at Gravells Kia Abergavenny to test drive and buy.
To find out more about the Kia model line-up and experience Gravells Kia Abergavenny’s award-winning customer, contact via 01873 856888 or online at https://www.gravells.co.uk/locations/4013/gravells-kia-abergavenny/