Accepting the award, Carwyn Evans, the General Manager at Gravells Kia Abergavenny, commented: “The industry has its fair share of challenges in 2022, with customers facing high energy prices and a financial crisis in our midst. However, this offered us the opportunity to continue to put our customers at the forefront of our business and help them with their travel needs, whether servicing or repairing their existing car or purchasing a new or used Kia.