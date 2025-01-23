TRUE crime TV presenter Emma Kenny will lift the lid on another dark corner of the human psyche in her new show Killer Cults at Monmouth’s Blake Theatre next week.
Having gripped audiences with previous show The Serial Killer Next Door, she'll be exploring a chilling question: How can normal people abandon everything to join a cult?
Emma offers "a gripping exploration" into the world of cults, "shedding light" on the magnetic pull of leaders who transform people into devoted acolytes and participants in heinous crimes.
Behind cults like Jim Jones and The People's Temple and David Koresh and the Branch Davidians, she analyses the psychological underpinnings that make these stories so compelling.
Emma Kenny: Killer Cults is on Thursday, February 6 (7.30pm). Tickets at www.theblaketheatre.org