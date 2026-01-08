THE Keepers Road leading from Govilon to Blaenavon has been closed due to heavy snowfall.
Cars travelling in both directions were reportedly slipping dangerously close to the edge, leading police to close the road and force motorists to abandon their cars and continue their journey on foot.
An Abergavenny lady who is currently walking to Govilon after being asked to abandon her car not far from the Keepers’ Pond told the Chronicle, “There are cars backed up in all directions, and you wouldn’t believe how bad the snow is up here.
“The police asked me to leave my vehicle and walk to Govilon, where they’re taking everyone’s details at a checkpoint so we can hopefully arrange to pick up our cars tomorrow. At the moment it’s looking pretty grim.”
