Just a few weeks left to nominate your local hero

DURING the pandemic a lot of us relied on other people to help us get groceries, take dogs for walks, alleviate lonliness and helping us cope if we had to isolate from the rest of the community if we caught Covid.

And this week we look at more nominations for our Community in Kindness awards.

We have a nomination for the Heart of the Community award.

Elizabeth Jean Armstrong, has been nominated by a friend who says: ‘‘Even though in her mid 80s Elizabeth works tirelessly for the community in the Bryn village supporting all events, arranging various events, cleaning both the village hall and the local church as well as being on hand to help when needed in the Community.

‘‘In other words, a stalwart and hard working member of the Community and much deserving of such an award.’’

We’ve also had a nomination for Sports Club of the Year from Emma, Gething for her hard working husband Kieran Gething, a well known local boxer who has set up Abergavenny Boxing Club in Union Road West, Abergavenny.

Says Emma: ‘‘I think that Kieran deserves a nomination as over the last few months the boxing club has been a main focus for him to bring boxing into the community of Abergavenny.

‘‘He has researched tirelessly for a venue, fundraised money for the gym acquiring kit and facilities to be used.

‘‘His aim is to have ‘Boxing for the Community’ and he has volunteered every evening running three classes to build up a hub for people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds.

‘‘It is a big focus for Kieran to hopefully create some champions from the area through amateur boxing with WABA but also to have a space just for people’s well being and mental health and release within the sport.

‘’It is not just a place for competitive sport but also for just for fitness- ages running from five-year old to mature adults, ranging in fitness and disabilities.

‘‘He only hopes for the club to grow further and become a place that will make the town even better.’’

* We are still open for nominatios for a wide variety of awars.

We are sure there are plenty of deserving people who could be nominate.

If you can think of someone who deserves to be recognised in our awards scheme you still have time to fill in the form on page 11 or go to the Chro0nicle website and follow the link to the online form.

The Chronicle and Abergavenny Town Council joined forces to officially launch the awards last month and have now been joined by a host of local businesses who are sponsoring the nominations.

Thanks to our sponsors who have stepped up to back the categories in our Community in Kindness awards.

Abergavenny Town Council is sponsoring the charity award; James Dean estate agents sponsoring the Good Neighbour Award; David Taylor Garages are sponsoring two awards Heart of the Community and Volunteer of the Year while Abergavenny Garden Centre is sponsoring the Raising Awareness award and Christ College, Brecon is sponsoring the Young Person of the Year awards with Gravells sponsoring Primary Teacher of the Year

There are nomination forms in several venues around the town centre including Abergavenny library and the Chronicle office in Nevill Street.