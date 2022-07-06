Jubilee flowerbed blooms into full colour in park

Local volunteers Friends of Bailey Park have been delighted to see their specially-made commemorative Jubilee Flowerbed in full bloom, just a couple of weeks after being planted.

The Flowerbed was planted in the Sensory Garden at Bailey Park by Abergavenny Garden Centre back at the end of May to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations which took place over the bank holiday weekend from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

The Garden Centre provided all the compost and bedding plants for the Flowerbed with staff also kindly donating their time to plant it themselves, much to the appreciation of the Friends of Bailey Park.

Friends of Bailey Park Chair, Judith Vicary said: “We are delighted to see the Flowerbed now bursting into full colour for everyone who visits Bailey Park to enjoy and marvel at.

“We would like to thank Abergavenny Garden Centre for their generous donations of compost and bedding plants, as well as all the work staff undertook to help plant the Flowerbed and make it what it is today.”

A spokesperson from Abergavenny Garden Centre said: “We have a great relationship and partnership with Friends of Bailey Park so were only too happy to do our bit to help the group with the planting of the Jubilee Flowerbed.