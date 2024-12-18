WITH Christmas day only a stone’s throw away and the seasonal salute of ‘Peace on earth and goodwill to all men’ ringing through the crisp December air, the Abergavenny Chronicle is delighted to bring you a story of festive cheer that will warm the heart of the most hardened scrooge.

The tale serves as a timely reminder of the true charitable and selfless meaning of Christmas, and what happens to those who don’t adhere to the spirit of generosity.