Smiths summer auction on August 8-9 was led by a stunning selection of jewellery which seemed to attract a wide range of eager buyers both from the trade and privately. Top price of the sale was taken by a fine three stone diamond ring bought by a local private buyer for £2,500.
A last minute consignment of antique jewellery provided some of the other highlights of the sale including an eye catching antique enamel and gilt snake form bangle set with diamonds which sold for £1,900 to the trade. From the same vendor a Victorian gold necklace with enamel snake pendant set pearls and garnets also attracted trade bidders and made £1,550. An extensive selection of antique and modern gold jewellery met with a furor of competitive bidding, with many items far exceeding their estimated prices.
In a small coin section a gold 1974 Krugerrand mounted on a 9ct gold chain made £2,100 whilst a 1912 gold sovereign mounted on a chain made £500. Smiths are already receiving entries for their January specialist coin sale and so now could be a good time to look out that old coin collection and book it in for a valuation.
The August sale also included a special section for antique and vintage toys. Some of the top prices were achieved by a selection of large scale model boats and kits whilst a Super Nintendo Game console made £140 and a ‘Man From Uncle’ toy gun in its original box made £110. A selection of traditional toys such as lead soldiers and model trains also sold successfully, whilst dolls and teddy bears proved to be far less popular.
A good quality selection of antique furniture and paintings also attracted strong interest from a wide variety of sources with the furniture section in particular providing a steady stream of bidding, with many prices well overestimate. A second consignment of military cap badges from a vendor in Coleford also sold strongly with a top price of £520 for a rare group of five Seaforth Highlanders Sutherland and Caithness cap badges.
The collectables section featured some attractive items for the home including an antique painted and carved wood snipe which made £210 and a lead garden figure of a cherub which reached £260.
A stereoscope and collection of 72 cards made a surprising £340 against a £20/£40 whilst a rare Singer Featherlight sewing machine made £390 against a £250/£350 estimate. Other interesting results included a Buck rosewood shoulder plane which attracted strong interest and made £280 whilst a Victorian table croquet set on stand complete with hoops, balls etc. made £210.
Smiths are now inviting entries for their September Antiques & Collectables sale which includes furniture, silver, gold, jewellery, ceramics, paintings and collectables as well as a specialist section for watches. Gentlemen’s watches are particularly of interest in the current market – often being the most sought after item on the online bidding platforms used by Smiths. Please telephone 01531 821776 for an appointment or visit www.smithsnewentauctions.co.uk