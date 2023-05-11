An 80 year old women is set to paraglide from The Blorenge into Castle Meadows next month to celebrate Tenovus Cancer Care’s 80th anniversary.
Crickhowell's Jane Crew and her husband Tony have spent the last nine years singing with the Abergavenny Tenovus Singwithus charity and decided it was time to give something back.
On June 10, Jane will be taking the leap from the top of The Blorenge with Alistair Andrews of Crickhowell Paragliding to raise money for Tenovus Cancer Care.
She said: “The charity means so much to me and my husband and I felt it was necessary to do something big to raise money for the cause.
“I decided on paragliding because I’ve never done it before.
“Tenovus Cancer Care is so important and hopefully this paraglide I’m doing will raise some money for them.”
So far, £169 has already been raised but Jane has a target of £1,000 to meet. To donate go to her JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/jane-crew-1682525040346
Jane has been named “top nutter” by donators supporting her parglide but she said: “Most people think I’m mad doing this at my age but I’m just so excited!
“This is why I tend not to tell people how old I am; It changes their perception of me.
“But I’m just as capable and excited about it as anyone else.”