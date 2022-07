Invitation to join in the fun of market craft fair

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Abergavenny Chronicle. Read our privacy notice

Abergavenny Craft Fair returns to the Market Hall this weekend.

The Craft Fair will take place on Saturday July 9 from 9am to 4pm.

The event is organised through Monmouthshire Markets and takes place on a monthly basis in the town.

The Craft Fair contains a wide range of art and craft-work from jewellery, woodwork, pottery, paintings, knitwear, textiles and much more.

Visitors are urged to come along and find a fantastic collection of Arts, Crafts and Gifts direct from the maker and support artisans in your local community.