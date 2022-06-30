Invitation to join in the fun of market craft fair

Abergavenny Craft Fair returns to the Market Hall this weekend.

The Craft Fair will take place on Saturday July 9 from 9am to 4pm.

The event is organised through Monmouthshire Markets and takes place on a monthly basis in the town.

The Craft Fair contains a wide range of art and craft-work from jewellery, woodwork, pottery, paintings, knitwear, textiles and much more.

Visitors are urged to come along and find a fantastic collection of Arts, Crafts and Gifts direct from the maker and support artisans in your local community.