Industrial action to impact services on 27th and 30th July

Transport for Wales is advising train customers across Wales to only make essential journeys as temperatures threaten to soar ( Robert Mann, TfW )

Transport for Wales (TfW) customers are being advised to plan their journeys carefully next week with services set to be disrupted by two days of national industrial action.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime, and Transport Workers (RMT) has announced strike action will take place on Wednesday 27 July, and train drivers’ union, ASLEF, has announced its members will strike on Saturday 30 July.

TfW is not involved in either dispute but its services will be affected, particularly on the 27 July, when the majority of services on the Wales and Borders network will be suspended.

Wednesday 27 July

The majority of rail services across the Wales and Borders network will be suspended as a result of the dispute between RMT and Network Rail, which means TfW will be unable to operate rail services on Network Rail infrastructure.

An overview of TfW services:

Wales and cross border services

The only services operating will be a Cardiff to Newport shuttle, with one train operating hourly in each direction, between 07:30 and 18:30 hours.

Unfortunately, no other services will be able to operate.

Core Valley Lines

Train services will operate between Cardiff Central and Rhymney, Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil in an hourly service in each direction between 07:30 and 18:30 hours.

Trains will be able to operate between Radyr and Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil before 07:30 hours and after 18:30 hours (and then up to 20:30 hours due to engineering work). Road transport will enable customers to travel between Cardiff Central and Radyr in each direction outside of these hours.

However, customers are advised there will be extremely limited road transport capacity.

Customers are advised all train and road transport services are expected to be extremely busy due to the reduced service frequency.

Note: This is a change from the three days of industrial action in June, when rail services started/finished at Radyr.

There is also expected to be disruption on the days prior and after the industrial action.

Thursday 28th July

Due to the shift patterns of Network Rail’s signallers and the significant challenges moving trains and crew to operate between strike days there is likely to be disruption.

Customers are urged to check their journey before they travel. Online journey planners will be updated between two and four days before the first strike day. An overview as follows:

Wales and cross border services

No trains will run before 07:00 hours on all Wales and cross border services. Services are likely to be much busier than usual – particularly the first services of the day.

Core Valley Lines

The first services of the day that depart Treherbert, Aberdare and Merthyr Tydfil will all be timed so they will be arriving into Radyr after 07:00 hours. No trains will run before 07:00 hours on any lines except between Treherbert, Aberdare, Merthyr Tydfil – Radyr.

No pre-planned road transport services will be in operation before 18:30 hours on Core Valley lines.

Services are likely to be much busier than usual – particularly the first services of the day.

Saturday 30 July

TfW will be running a full timetable but services are likely be impacted by strike action at other train operating companies. This could result in short-notice cancellations and changes.

Services from Swansea – Newport are expected to be very busy due to the reduced Great Western Railways timetable. Passengers are advised not to travel unless necessary.

TfW services Shrewsbury - Birmingham are expected to be very busy with the Commonwealth Games taking place and no services being operated by West Midlands Trains. Passengers are advised not to travel unless necessary.

Existing tickets

Customers with existing non-season tickets valid for travel on Wednesday 27 July and Saturday 30 July can use those tickets anytime between Tuesday 26th July and Tuesday 2nd August. Customers are encouraged to avoid travelling on Friday 29th July and Sunday 31st July as services are expected to be extremely busy.

Alternatively, customers can claim a full refund, with no admin fee charged. Season ticket holders can apply for compensation via Delay Repay.