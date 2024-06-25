• Using Shared Prosperity Funding to increase Welsh language and cultural visibility in Blaenau Gwent. • Work closely with local business and the regeneration team to celebrate “Diwrnod Shwmae/Sumae” (how are you day) on October 15. • Encourage more staff to undertake Welsh language training. • Create more informal opportunities for staff to learn and strengthen their Welsh language skills. • To keep reviewing and improving internal operations in relation to the Welsh language. • Support the Education department’s development of Ysgol Gymraeg Tredegar, Welsh medium primary school.