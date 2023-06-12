The Festival Committee thank everyone involved for their support over the weekend, whether it was local businesses that sponsored the event, with special thanks to Hockeys as headline sponsor, volunteers who stewarded the concerts, and to the people who attended the events, as without this support, the Festival would not be sustainable. Col Knight says, “Having seen the Music Weekend as a great success, we now look forward planning to planning Raglan Day, in August, which will generate more community fun in the village once again.” Raglan Day will take place on Monday 28th August and will include a carnival parade, dog show, stalls for local producers and businesses as well as lots of fun for children and adults alike! Visit the website www.raglan-festival.com and Facebook for more Raglan Day news