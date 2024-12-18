New research from the Age Cymru Partnership finds that an estimated 74, 000 people aged 65 and over, equivalent to one in ten older people in Wales, will be spending this Christmas Day on their own watching TV.
The research found that more than one in four, equivalent to 177,000 older people, won’t be putting up Christmas decorations this year.
While the equivalent of nearly 50,000 older people said they won't see or speak to anyone on Christmas Day, and an estimated 40,000 said they have no-one to exchange presents or cards with this Christmas.
In stark contrast, the equivalent of more than half a million older people, more than three quarters of the age group, think spending time with loved ones is one of the best parts of Christmas, proving that many value companionship if it’s available.
While 62 per cent of respondents, equivalent to more than 422,000 older people, said they hope to receive a call from someone on Christmas Day.
Age Cymru advice for older people facing Christmas day alone
For those older people who don’t want to be alone on Christmas day, it’s worth exploring what’s happening in the local area as many community centres and church groups host festive lunches and events specifically for older people. While some pubs, restaurants, and cafés offer free or discounted meals on Christmas day for those who might otherwise be alone.
If people are unable to leave their home but have access to the Internet, they could try joining virtual gatherings that offer companionship and festive cheer online.
If these options aren’t suitable, we’d advise making the day as enjoyable as possible by doing the things you like best. For example, preparing your favourite meal, watching festive TV, or listening to a carol service on the radio.
You could also phone friends and family for a chat. And if you don’t have anyone to call, The Silver Line is always there to offer friendly conversation and company. You can call them free on 0800 4 70 80 90.
We understand that spending Christmas Day alone can be challenging for some people, but it’s important to remember that it’s just one day. Taking small steps to make it special in your own way can make a big difference.
Being good neighbours
We could all become good neighbours by supporting older people in our communities. For example, inviting them to join in with our own celebrations at some stage during the festive period.
And if someone doesn’t want to join in with your family celebrations, you could always give them a Christmas card with your phone number and a little message saying call me if you need any help over Christmas.
Not only will that message give the older person some re-assurance that support is available should they need it, but it also provides a little festive cheer during the season of goodwill. But it’s important to respect someone’s wishes if they prefer to be alone at Christmas.