MPs have today voted on controversial cuts to the winter fuel allowance with Monmouth MP Catherine Fookes joining the government ranks in support of axing the £300 a year benefit and Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP voting against the controversial cut.
Under the plans, the winter fuel allowance for pensioners will be limited to only those claiming pension credit or other means-tested benefits with the numbers of pensions getting the cash cut from 11.4 million to 1.5 million with a suggested saving of £1.4billion a year.
Across Wales 23 Labour MPs supported the cut by voting against the amendment, four Labour MPs did not vote, all four Plaid MPs tried to block the change with Wales' sole Lib Dem MP Brecon and Radnor and Twm Tawe’s David Chadwick also tried to block the cut.
Joining Mrs Fookes in voting against the motion to call a halt to the cuts was Blaenau Gwent’s Nick Smith. Torfaen’s Nick Thomas-Symonds was among those who did not vote.
At the end of the session, opposition MPs failed to block government plans with 348 MPs backing the government and 228 supporting the opposition motion.
Figures show 20,926 pensioners in Monmouthshire will no longer receive the payments from this autumn, a reduction of 91.92 per cent of those eligible. In most cases support will be limited to couples with an income of less than £332.95 a week, which is £17,313 a year, or £218.15 for single pensioners which is £11,343 over a year.
Speaking to the BBC recently Mrs Fookes said, “We’ve got to make some difficult decisions, now the grown ups are back in the room and Labour’s in charge.”
She said the move would target support at those pensioners who most need help and claimed some have told her they don’t require the additional payments of between £100 and £300.
“I know people that have said to me that they’ve actually given that money away to charity because they didn’t need it.”
Earlier this month Conservative councillor for Usk and Llanbadoc, Tony Kear, wrote to Ms Fookes asking if the cut would “push some vulnerable Monmouthshire pensioners into fuel poverty and received a promise from the MP that she would work with the Department of Work and Pensions to identify those who need extra help.
She said: “I will be redoubling my efforts to ensure that pensioners who are struggling have access to all the benefits they are entitled to. My office is here to support anyone facing difficulties in Monmouthshire, and I can assist residents with applying for Pension Credit or other benefits they are entitled to. So, if anyone needs help, please feel free to contact me at [email protected].”
The MP also said Monmouthshire council has a partnership with charity Severn Wye Energy to provide free advice and support to help people heat and power their home affordably. People can access the service by calling 0800 1701600. The council’s housing support team can also help households check if they are claiming all the benefits they are entitled to. Residents can call 01633 740730 or email [email protected]