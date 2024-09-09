A plan to turn tumbledown farm buildings near Longtown into a family home has been knocked back.
The planning application by a Mr and Mrs Gardner was for Aubrey’s in the Olchon valley, where the couple proposed linking the ruined farmhouse with outbuildings into a single three-bedroom house.
Mr Gardner told councillors on Herefordshire County Council’s planning committee that having visited the area for over 40 years, “with your permission, we hope to make this restoration our home”.
The couple had “agreed to every requested amendment” made by planning officer Simon Withers, who now recommended the plan be approved.
“On the other hand, our approaches to engage constructively with locals have been ignored,” Mr Gardner said.
The application had drawn over 50 objections, though Mr Gardner said 16 had come from just two households, while others were from “much further afield”.
Longtown parish councillor, Cllr Pamela Tribe said the council had objected three times to t’his deeply flawed proposal’ which aimed ‘to build a new dwelling under the guise of restoring a historic farmstead’.
Ward councillor Matthew Engel said other potential developers were watching the application, believing it would ‘signal goldrush time in the Olchon valley’, which “would change it dramatically, and not involve affordable houses for local people”.
Going against the case officer’s recommendation, councillors on the committee voted to refuse the proposal.