Hospital staff welcome first cohort of interns

Unpaid carers in Monmouthshire are being urged to apply for a £500 payment to help with the increased cost of caring during the cost-of living-crisis.

To date 78 per cent of eligible carers in south Wales have applied with over 16,400 claims paid to unpaid carers in the area.

Ministers are calling on those remaining unpaid carers to come forward.

Unpaid carers who were receiving Carer’s Allowance on March 31 this year must register with their local authority by July 15 2022 to receive the payment.

The payment which recognises the financial and emotional hardship many are experiencing, will benefit thousands of the most vulnerable unpaid carers in Wales, who frequently care for the longest and are on the lowest incomes.

An unpaid carer is someone who cares for a partner, relative or friend who has an illness or disability.

Carers Allowance is paid to people caring for at least 35 hours a week, who care for someone receiving certain benefits and who earn no more than £128 a week.

Deputy Minister for Social Services Julie Morgan said:

“We are immensely proud of our unpaid carers in Wales, many of whom struggle to make time for themselves because of their caring role

“We understand not all unpaid carers will be eligible for this payment, as many are not in receipt of a Carer’s Allowance, and we will continue supporting carers of all ages in every way we can.

‘‘During Carers Week I announced the continuation of our successful Carers Support Fund over the next three years.