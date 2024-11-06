ANOTHER rural pub is under threat following an application to convert the 152-year-old Raglan Arms at Llandenny into two residential dwellings.
Cardiff-based Mito Developments (SW) Ltd have applied to Monmouthshire’s planning department to convert the building into homes with outline plans for another two properties in the pub’s garden.
It comes after villagers in nearby Llansoy protested plans to turn the Star Inn – once visited by preacher John Wesley – into a home, claiming it has been deliberately run down after being closed at the start of this year.
Dating back to 1872, the Raglan Arms is named after Lord Raglan of ‘Charge of the Light Brigade’ fame, whose historic family house, Cefntilla Court, is set in nearby parkland.
The planning application for the pub, which has been closed since it was sold by the previous owners, has published a questionnaire on the portal that was sent out in 2016, asking residents about the services and catering they would like to see.
Residents say the questionnaire is out of date having been sent out by the previous owner.
Other residents, including Lyndon Rowlands, who owns the house next to the Raglan Arms, claim not to have been consulted on the new plans.
Some claim the National Grid have stated the single phase power supply to the village, three miles from Raglan, is at capacity and that the extra demands would create problems.
“Previous owners have approved plans for the facility to upgrade the pub with rooms making the business more viable,” said another.
“However, the current owner has ignored those approved plans and chosen to seek approval for change of use and redevelop completely.”
Former owner Charlott McAnsh has also put out an emotive plea objecting to the change of use.
“This pub was more than just a business; it was a focal point for our village, providing a deep sense of belonging and community,” she said.
“We employed many young people from the area, offering them their first jobs, where they gained invaluable skills for future employment, alongside well-paid positions for adults in our community.
“The pub supported countless local events—weddings, funerals, birthday parties, and charity gatherings—contributing to the strong community spirit Llandenny is known for.”
“The Raglan Arms was a destination in its own right, celebrated for its food and recognised as an award-winning establishment in the Michelin Guide.
“Its appeal reached far beyond our village, attracting patrons from near and far and bringing business and pride to our community. This venue has historically been a place where people connected, celebrated, and created memories that have shaped lives.
“Under the right management, I am certain the pub could thrive once more, continuing its legacy as a community cornerstone.
“Allowing this change of use would not only erase a unique part of our village’s heritage but also sever an essential thread of our shared history. I urge you to consider the lasting impact this decision will have on the identity of Llandenny and on the memories of those who call it home.
”Furthermore, there has been no genuine attempt to market the property fairly or assess its viability as a pub under capable management.
“The current owner did not pursue previously approved plans to develop the pub into an inn with rooms—a move that could have ensured long-term financial sustainability.
“Without exploring such options, changing its use would erase not only a valuable community resource but also a key part of our village’s heritage.
“With the right management, The Raglan Arms could thrive again as a vital community and economic asset,” she added.