ABERGAVENNY Food Festival's 'Best in Show' award isn't just about how good a stall looks. It's also about quality of product, passion, and flair.
Judges Adele Nozedar (forager and author) and chef Liam Fitzpatrick whittled down an impressive shortlist.
The winner was Hive Mind Mead & Brew Co based on the Welsh Borders. Founders Matt and Kit started trading with the Festival in 2019 in the New Producers' Market, and the business has grown and evolved with the Festival. Judges loved their cool modern take on a sixteenth century brewing tradition.
The deserving 'special mention' runner-up exhibited at the Festival for the first time. The incredible Arabic street food flavours of Cardiff-based Lahmacun proved irresistible; all cooked on an open fire grill with a great vibe and attention to detail.
Both winner and runner-up were presented with engraved knives by Festival sponsor Flint & Flame.
Other stand-out exhibitors included Black Mountains Preserves and Dà Mhìle who partnered on a product together, Montgomery Vineyard who have helped bring viticulture back to Wales, local framers Langtons Farm for a beautiful visual display and exciting and evolving business, Grounds for Good with their sustainable produce; and Marches Mushrooms (winner in 2023).