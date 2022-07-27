Hillside common for sale beside town heritage site
A 113-ACRE piece of hillside beside the one of Wales’ most important industrial heritage sites is due to go under the hammer later this month.
The medieval common land north of Blaenavon Road and the town’s Industrial Revolution World Heritage Site is going up for sale at an online auction with a guide price of £45,000.
Angie Davey, of Paul Fosh Auctions said: ”This is a very rare opportunity to purchase a large plot of land, extending to some 113 acres.
“The land, which is being sold with common land rights, is adjacent to the UNESCO world heritage site of Blaenavon.
“The rolling land has stunning 360-degree panoramic views and benefits from a well-maintained cycle path which runs alongside part of the boundary.
“The site is of historic importance and has remained largely undisturbed for many centuries, a living remnant of medieval times.”
The land was sold by road builder Costain, which acquired the site as part of the A465 Heads of the Valleys scheme.
It has previously been used for grazing and agriculture, which is the most likely future use.
It is right beside the world heritage site, boasting the Big Pit mining museum, the town’s former ironworks and heritage railway.
“The area is a major tourist attraction with thousands of people from home and abroad descending on the area every year to enjoy the historic scenery, walk, cycle and mountain bike in the region,” said Angie.
“The town of Blaenavon is steeped in history from the origins of the Industrial Revolution,” said Angie.
“It was the site of the world’s first major producer of iron and coal in the 19th century with reminders of the iron and coal industry, including coal mine, furnaces, quarries, railway systems ironworkers’ cottages, churches chapels, school and workman’s hall in the vicinity of the land.”
She added that although it was “common land”, that didn’t mean you had to share it with everyone else.
“It’s a popular misconception that common land is land owned by the general public and to which everyone has unrestricted right of access,” said Ms Davey.
“All common land is private property, whether the owner is an individual or a corporation. Historically, the owner of the common was normally the lord of the manor.”
The site will be auctioned on August 30 at www.paulfoshauctions.com
