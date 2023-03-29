Before joining Wesley Clover, he was co-founder, President and CEO of Ubiquity Software Corporation, a pioneer in the development of media protocols and service platforms for the internet. Simon is also chairman of a number of technology companies and a non-executive Director of the Celtic Manor Resort. He is a Regent of Harris Manchester College at the University of Oxford and a Professor at the Swansea University School of Management, an Honorary Fellow of Cardiff University and the University of South Wales and a Trustee Director of the British Deer Society and the Newbridge Charitable Foundation.