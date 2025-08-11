As temperatures once again soar across the UK, Dogs Trust is urging dog owners to take extra care in hot weather and to understand that a “smiling” dog isn’t always a happy one.
In fact, what looks like a grin could be a sign that your dog is experiencing heatstroke.
With the summer heatwave putting dogs at risk, the charity is reminding owners that excessive panting and open-mouthed expressions – which can often look like your dog is smiling - can be signs that a dog is overheating and struggling to cool down. A “grin” may also be a sign that your dog is stressed or trying to diffuse social conflict.
Victoria Henry, Senior Veterinary Surgeon at Dogs Trust, says: “It’s easy to mistake a panting dog for a smiling one, but panting is one of the first signs of heatstroke, which can be fatal if not treated quickly.
“Dogs can’t regulate their body heat in the same way as humans, so extra care needs to be taken. As owners, we need to know the signs that our dogs are getting too hot and help them take a rest and cool down when they need to. Some dogs aren’t good at self-regulating and may continue to run and play even though they’re hot and tired, which increases their risk of heatstroke. “If you do spot the signs of heatstroke in your dog, take steps to cool them down and contact your vet immediately.”
Symptoms of heatstroke in dogs include panting heavily, drooling excessively, appearing lethargic, drowsy or uncoordinated, vomiting and / or diarrhoea and collapsing.
Dogs can’t regulate their body heat in the same way as humans, and dogs can overheat in all temperatures, so extra care needs to be taken during warm weather. If dogs are too hot and can’t sufficiently reduce their body temperature by panting, they may develop heatstroke which can be fatal.
Heatstroke can affect any type of dog, but certain breeds and types of dogs are at increased risk, including brachycephalic or flat-faced breeds such as English Bulldogs, Pugs and French Bulldogs, as well as older dogs, overweight dogs and those with pre-existing medical conditions.
Dogs Trust has shared the following advice to owners if they suspect their dog is experiencing heatstroke:
- Act immediately to prevent your dog’s condition getting worse.
- Cool first, transport second.
- Stop them from playing, walking or whatever activity they’re doing and move the dog to a shaded and cool area
- Start cooling them down urgently. For young, conscious, healthy dogs, this means immersing them in cold water, for example in a paddling pool if possible, keeping their head above water. Use any water available, provided it is cooler than your dog. If immersion is not possible, continuous dousing with cold water is an alternative.
- For older dogs or dogs with health conditions, spray them with room temperature water, avoiding their face, and combine with air movement from a breeze, fan or air conditioning. Place ice, wrapped in a tea towel to prevent ice burns, in their groin and armpits.
- Always closely monitor cooling and stop if you notice signs of shivering
- Don’t place a wet towel over them as this can raise their temperature.
- Call your vet urgently for further advice and transport them there as quickly as is safely possible. Keep the air conditioning on in the car or the windows open.
- If your dog has collapsed or is struggling to breathe, call your nearest vet immediately.
Dogs Trust also advises that dogs should never be left alone in cars as even just a few minutes in a hot car can prove fatal. As dogs can’t cool down the same way as humans, the heat can quickly become dangerous for them.
If you see a dog in a car in distress, the charity advises that members of the public call 999 immediately.
To find out more about how to keep your dog safe this summer, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/dog-advice/life-with-your-dog/seasonal/warm-weather
