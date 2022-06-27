Unpaid carers urged to apply for £500 payment

Hospital staff are celebrating Learning Disability Week by welcome a successful first cohort of Interns

Interns at Nevill Hall Hospital have reached the end of the first course of a pilot scheme working with different departments of the Facilities team.

The group of six Independent Living Skills (ILS) learners from Crosskeys Campus, Coleg Gwent, started supported internships through Engage to Change Gwent in September 2021.

Facilities supervisor, Terry Williams, has been involved with looking after the programme alongside Coleg Gwent staff.

“It’s great to be able to give students interactive skills because we have a lot of patient contact.

‘‘They’re learning many skills, including health & safety and about delivering a service,” said Terry.

Students spend 4.5 hours, 3 days a week with active Facilities staff in their roles and learn about what it is like to work in a hospital. Shadowing cleaners, hostesses, porters, and administrative staff, they learn the best ways to communicate with patients, colleagues and the crucial tasks that help maintain the quality of patient care.

“They’ve really integrated well with staff over the months, and we’ve really seen their confidence grow and grow. They bring so much personality to the hospital and we will miss having them help each week,” Terry continued.

The initiative was sparked from the need for further development with young adults that have learning disabilities. It provides an opportunity for real-world work experience that can help prepare them for a successful future career after college.