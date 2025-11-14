A health board has been questioned over its spending priorities across its area, including an environmental project at an A&E department costing in excess of £3 million.
Natasha Asghar MS has criticised Aneurin Bevan University Health Board for having “completely skewed” priorities after it emerged health chiefs have been spending money on training sessions around care for transgender people.
Freedom of Information Requests (FOIs) revealed organisation paid paid Trans Aid Cymru £2,400 to deliver ‘bespoke training sessions’ and handed over cash for programmes including a ‘trans inclusion session’ and a ‘male menopause’ event.
While another showed that the health board had spent nearly £8,000 on Stonewall membership, an organisation which has campaigned for children to have access to puberty blockers.
“The health board’s priorities are completely skewed. Not only are they spending upwards of £3 million installing solar panels at the under-pressure Grange Hospital, but now we see they are frittering away money on nonsense woke issues,” Ms Asghar said.
“All of this while we have nearly the equivalent of 1-in-4 Welsh people on an NHS waiting list for treatment and more than 8,000 patients facing waits of more than 2 years for help.”
“In September alone, more than 1,000 people were waiting more than 12 hours for treatment at Nevill Hall hospital in my region. It is unacceptable.
Aneurin Bevan Health Board has also seen an increase in the number of diversity, equality, and inclusion officers it employs with one member of staff in 2023 to 4 members of staff as of 2025 with an additional post still unfilled. The salary for these members of staff is up to £76,000.
“All efforts should be on driving down NHS waiting lists and giving patients the best possible outcomes, not wasting money on solar panels, woke training sessions, diversity officers, and membership to divisive organisations,” Ms Asghar said.
Meanwhile, the health board has defended its spending record by saying investing in diversity training and environmental sustainability will future proof the organisation.
“We are proud to serve one of the most diverse populations in Wales and to employ a workforce that reflects that diversity,” a spokesperson said.
“Creating an inclusive environment where everyone feels respected and supported is not just the right thing to do – it is fundamental to delivering safe, high-quality care and positive experiences for patients and staff alike.”
“Our investment in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) is about making sure every patient can access services without barriers and every colleague can thrive. This work strengthens patient safety, improves outcomes, and supports staff wellbeing – all of which are essential to the future of the NHS.”
“We are also committed to sustainability and innovation, which is why projects like solar panel installation at the Grange University Hospital are part of our long-term plan to reduce costs and environmental impact. Every decision we make is guided by the principle of improving care for our communities, now and for generations to come.”
