Cllr Paul Griffiths, Monmouthshire County Council's Deputy Leader said: "We value the input of our community and are keen to hear your thoughts on the Deposit Plan. The Deposit Plan aims to ensure that we, as a council, can provide the best possible opportunity for our residents to live and work in the area. The delivery of over 2000 new homes, with 50% of these being affordable housing, developed to the highest energy efficiency standards, will ensure that our younger residents are not priced out of the ever-growing market pricing."