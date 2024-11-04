Monmouthshire County Council is entering the Deposit stage of its Replacement Local Development Plan (RLDP) for the period of 2018-2033. This plan is essential in shaping the communities' future and ensuring Monmouthshire's sustainable development.
The RLDP is designed to allocate land for homes, employment, and environmental protection, incorporating policies which will guide future planning decisions. Central to the council's core mission is a commitment to achieving zero-carbon status while championing the well-being and dignity of all residents.
Key focus areas of the RLDP include:
- Essential Affordable Homes: The plan aims to deliver approximately 2,100 new homes, with 50% designated as affordable housing options, to address the increasing demand for homes.
- Climate and Nature Emergency Response: With stringent policies to combat climate change, the plan emphasises the creation of 'Net-Zero Carbon Homes' and preserving and enhancing Monmouthshire's unique landscapes and biodiversity.
- Social and Economic Sustainability: By concentrating growth in strategic sustainable settlements, the plan seeks to facilitate accessible living spaces that promote community cohesion and limit environmental impacts.
- Economic Prosperity: A minimum of 38 hectares of employment land will be allocated to foster job creation, support local businesses, and enhance economic growth.
Between November 4 and December 16, 2024, the council invites residents, businesses and stakeholders to provide feedback on the Deposit Plan. This is a crucial opportunity for residents to influence the future of Monmouthshire's development.
To participate in the consultation and find detailed information on the Deposit Plan, please visit www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/rldp-consultation-2024/.
Cllr Paul Griffiths, Monmouthshire County Council's Deputy Leader said: "We value the input of our community and are keen to hear your thoughts on the Deposit Plan. The Deposit Plan aims to ensure that we, as a council, can provide the best possible opportunity for our residents to live and work in the area. The delivery of over 2000 new homes, with 50% of these being affordable housing, developed to the highest energy efficiency standards, will ensure that our younger residents are not priced out of the ever-growing market pricing."
"Together, we can ensure that Monmouthshire remains a thriving, sustainable place to live and work."
Throughout the period, MCC’s Planning Policy Team will also be hosting a number of engagement events that will allow residents, businesses and stakeholders to raise questions and provide feedback to the team regarding the plan. To find your nearest engagement session, visit: www.monmouthshire.gov.uk/rldp-consultation-2024/.
Online sessions will be held on Wednesday, November 13, between 2pm and 3:30pm and Monday, 9 December 2024, between 6pm and 7.30pm. To register your attendance and to submit a question, please visit https://bit.ly/RLDPOnlineEngagement