Monmouthshire County Council’s public consultation on its draft budget proposals for the 2025-26 financial year continues with a face to face session in Abergavenny’s community hub at the town hall tomorrow between 10am and 1pm
The public consultation will close on Saturday, February 22, and MCC is encouraging residents to share their feedback on the draft budget proposals, saying the input is crucial for ensuring that the council prioritises the most valuable services for its communities.
Council Leader Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: “The consultation provides our residents the opportunity to give us feedback on our draft budget proposals for 2025-26. As an organisation, we are committed to protecting our most vulnerable residents and services important to all our residents. Please take a look at our proposals and provide your feedback.”
Cabinet Member for Resources, Cllr Ben Callard, continued: “The consultation period will allow residents to engage with us in face-to-face and online engagement sessions, as well as provide feedback through our survey. We want to hear your views. If you wish to sign up for engagement sessions, please do so through Let’s Talk Monmouthshire.”“We look forward to seeing you there.”To view the draft budget proposals, provide feedback, or sign up for an engagement session, please visit the council’s dedicated consultation website: www.letstalkmonmounthshire.co.uk.