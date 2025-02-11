Cabinet Member for Resources, Cllr Ben Callard, continued: “The consultation period will allow residents to engage with us in face-to-face and online engagement sessions, as well as provide feedback through our survey. We want to hear your views. If you wish to sign up for engagement sessions, please do so through Let’s Talk Monmouthshire.”“We look forward to seeing you there.”To view the draft budget proposals, provide feedback, or sign up for an engagement session, please visit the council’s dedicated consultation website: www.letstalkmonmounthshire.co.uk.