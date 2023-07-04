In order to get a full understanding of what Abergavenny’s community wants, Council Officers are working with the elected town and county councillors as well as local interest groups. Please visit www.monlife.co.uk/outdoor/consultation-community-nature-spaces where you will find a link to a questionnaire about green spaces in Abergavenny, how you use them and how you would like to see them used in the future. The initial phase of the consultation will close on Monday 31st July but residents and stakeholders are welcome to get in touch about the project at any time.