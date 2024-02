Commenting Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for Brecon, Radnorshire & Cwm Tawe, David Chadwick (pictured) said:“Welsh Labour’s scheme cannot truly be ‘sustainable’ if it places the viability of the entire farming industry on the line. These plans in their current form do not only present a risk to our farmers, who are already struggling with inflation and the Conservatives’ botched trade deals, but they also risk collapsing the entire rural economy and industries in the wider agricultural supply chain.