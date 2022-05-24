Half term fun as the Jubilee weekend approaches

There are plenty of fun events and inspiration for days out in Monmouthshire this coming half term, many of which are free.

Monmouthshire County Council’s MonLife, which runs many of the county’s museums, attractions and leisure centres is offering a chance to make Brilliant Banners and Super Scrapbooks. Families can create their own family banner using printmaking techniques or make a scrapbook to collect and preserve all favourite keepsakes and memories. It’s messy fun for all the family so do take along an old shirt or apron. There’s no need to book but children must be accompanied by an adult. Suitable for children 4 years and above. The sessions run from 11am – 3pm on the following days: Monday 30th May at Shire Hall, Monmouth; Tuesday 31st May at Abergavenny Museum; Wednesday 1st June at Chepstow Drill Hall.

Monmouthshire County Council’s new cabinet member for Inclusive and Active Communities, Cllr Sara Burch said: “This is a truly historic half term holiday with its four-day celebration of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. After the past two years of extremely restricted social events due to the pandemic, Monmouthshire’s communities will undoubtedly enjoy the opportunity to come together and celebrate with friends, family and neighbours. I am pleased to also see so many fantastic fun, free activities planned across our leisure centres, museums and Community Hubs for this coming week.”

Monmouthshire’s Community Hubs are hosting some special free activities as well. On Monday 30th May, Chepstow Hub is asking children (4-8yrs) to help them celebrate the occasion by decorating special jubilee bunting and join in a special story time, from 2pm. The following day, on Tuesday 31st, also at 2pm, Chepstow Hub is hosting a Baby Rhyme Time for babies. Caldicot Hub is also hosting Baby Rhyme Time on Tuesday 31st May, between 10.30am-11am, followed from 3pm-4pm by a Decorate a Jubilee Bookmark and Royal Themed Story Time for ages 4-8 years.

At Usk Hub there’s a free Story Time and Crown Craft session at 10.30am on 1st June for children up to the age of 7 years. At Abergavenny’s Hub there will be a free Jubilee Stories and Crafts day on 1st June, with children of all ages welcome between 10.15am-10.45am and 2.15pm-2.45pm. Monmouth Hub is also offering free fun, with a Baby Rhyme Time from 10.30am-10.50am on Monday 30th May, and a Queen’s Hat and Making A Crown session from 11am on Wednesday 1st June for ages 4-7years. Gilwern Hub is also hosting a free Drop-In Craft and Colouring opportunity on Tuesday 31st May and Wednesday 1st June.

The Monmouthshire Games returns for more action packed half-term fun from 30th May – 1st June (8am-5pm; £21 per day) for children aged 5-11 years. There are new activities to try each day, learn new skills and make new friends. Call 01633 644800 or visit https://www.monlife.co.uk/monactive/childrens-activities/the-monmouthshire-games/ to book.

At Monmouth Leisure Centre there’s a Queen’s Jubilee Afternoon Tea Party for children on 1st June., from 4pm-6pm. There will be sandwiches, cake and fruit and celebrations galore. To book a place phone 01633 644800 (£6 per child). Tintern’s Old Station will also be open for visitors, as usual from 11am to 4pm daily.

For more half-term inspiration take a look at the VisitMonmouthshire.com website which is packed with inspiring ideas for days out across the county, many of them with a Royal theme, such as Jubilee Party Racenight at Chepstow Racecourse on Saturday 4th June (4pm-9pm), a special garden party at Raglan Castle (4th and 5th June) and the Welsh Cider and Perry Festival is taking place at Caldicot Castle between 2nd and 5th June.