THE executive headteacher at Haberdashers' Monmouth School will be stepping down at the end of next term at the end of its first co-educational year, the chairman of governors has announced ahead of this Saturday's open day (February 8).
Simon Dorman oversaw the amalgamation of the boys' and girls' schools last summer, with the major change followed by new Labour Government taxes putting pressure on private schools, and parents facing increased fees.
As a result of the merger of the 410-year-old boys' school and 132-year-old girls' school, staffing has been streamlined, with a round of further redundancies announced last month with the cutting of several subjects.
Now the school has announced that Mr Dorman will be leaving at the end of the academic year after 15 years at the school, with former Monmouth School Head of English Melvyn Roffe returning to take over the role.
The news comes the week after it was revealed that senior academic deputy head Emma Arrand will also be taking up a headship at Wymondham College state school in September.
Former Monmouth School headteacher and chairman of governors Tim Haynes said: "Executive Head Simon Dorman has given 15 years of dedicated service to Monmouth, first as Second Master and then Headmaster of Monmouth School for Boys.
"Latterly he became Head Designate and then Executive Head of the newly formed coeducational school.
"He has worked tirelessly and selflessly for the school community in these various demanding roles, and we all owe him a very great debt of gratitude.
"He has now decided that the time is right to hand over the leadership of the school for the next stage in its development and he will be leaving at the end of this summer term.
"The Governors and the Haberdashers are delighted to announce that Simon’s successor from August this year will be Melvyn Roffe, a hugely experienced and greatly respected educational leader who is currently CEO of the Clifton College Education Group, having previously been Principal of George Watson’s College in Edinburgh for ten years.
"Melvyn’s contributions to debates on educational and related matters have often been influential, and he is one of the few people to have served during his career as Chair of both the Boarding Schools’ Association and HMC – The Heads’ Conference, the organisation representing the Heads of leading independent schools in the UK and internationally.
"Some Old Monmothians will remember Melvyn from the eight years he served at Monmouth School for Boys, first as Head of English and then as Director of Studies (Academic Deputy), before leaving to become Headmaster of Old Swinford Hospital in Stourbridge in 2001.
"His career path then took him to Wymondham College in Norfolk before he headed to Scotland in 2014.
"Melvyn and his wife Catherine are greatly looking forward to rejoining the Monmouth community with which they have retained connections over the years that they have been away.
"There will be an opportunity for families to meet Melvyn at the Open Day this Saturday (February 8)."
See www.habsmonmouth.org to book to attend the open day.