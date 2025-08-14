THE class of 2025 at Haberdashers’ Monmouth School is celebrating a diverse range of successes, with students securing top A level grades and winning places at leading universities including Oxford and Cambridge.
At Haberdashers Monmouth School, 22 students achieved straight As or above, with several gaining three or more A*s. Achievements span STEM, humanities, languages and creative subjects, as well as specialist vocational routes.
Georgie Peace, Director of Sixth Form, said: “I am delighted to see so many of our Year 13 leavers secure places at their first-choice universities.”
Among the many outstanding performances, Joana A achieved an extraordinary four A*s in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths, and will go on to study Veterinary Medicine at the University of Surrey.
Niamh D, Dance captain, earned two As in Maths and Further Maths alongside As in German and Physics, and will study Maths at Edinburgh University.
Dylan A achieved three A* in Business, French and Geography, and will begin a prestigious degree apprenticeship with Transport for London.
“I’m speechless. I am so grateful to all my teachers for their support and dedication over the past two years,” said Dylan.
“My apprenticeship will give me opportunities to make a really positive environmental impact within the transport sector while studying for a degree in Environmental Management.
“The school has given me hands-on experiences that align perfectly with my career goals.”
Arabella C, Head girl, achieved an A* in Design and Technology, a B in Maths and a C in Physics and will be spending part of her gap year volunteering in Sri Lanka before pursuing a degree in Product Design.
Sienna M-R is going to Cardiff University to read Medicine after securing four straight As in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and EPQ, while Carys F combined an A* in Geography with As in Biology and German, as well as an A* in her EPQ and will go on to read Geography at Oxford University.
“I am excited and a bit overwhelmed,” said Carys. “I’ve worked so hard to get to this point and I am thrilled for all my friends who have also secured their first choices. The support from my tutors has been incredible.”
Emma Barson, Head of Biology, said: “We are really pleased with our students results, they have put in the work. We have got four A*s, nine As which is super and a special congratulations to our medics and our vets who have worked really hard to secure their places and received their offers.”
Languages remain a particular strength at Haberdashers Monmouth School. Holly H achieved three As in History, Russian and Spanish, and will read Modern Foreign Languages at Cambridge.
Monmouth’s Class of 2025 is also distinguished by those taking alternative and vocational routes. Ivan S will join Ashburton Chef Academy to pursue culinary ambitions and Hannah S has secured a role as a 999 ambulance call handler.
Simon Dorman, Executive Head, said: “I am absolutely delighted with this year’s results and incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication shown by both our students and staff.”
