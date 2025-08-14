The police have said to avoid the area if possible and find alternative routes to your journey.
Witnesses on a social media group have said: “looks like a truck is on fire.” and “van on fire on southbound A40 just before Dixton roundabout.”
Gwent Police added: “We received a report of a vehicle fire heading south on the A40 at Dixton, Monmouth, at around 2.25pm on Thursday 14 August.
“Officers are in attendance, along with South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, to help with traffic management.
“There are no reports of any injuries. The A40 is currently closed in both directions.”
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, said: “At approximately 14:25, SWFRS was called to an incident whereby one commercial van was on fire. Crews from Monmouth attended the scene and used two hose reel jets and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.”
We will update when there is more information.
