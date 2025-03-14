Great Western Railway will provide 11 extra trains and more than 6,000 additional seats for fans attending Saturday’s Wales v England Six Nations fixture.
Trains are expected to be very busy immediately after the match at the Principality Stadium and a queueing system will be in place outside Cardiff Central station. Fans are reminded to allow plenty of time to queue to board trains safely.
GWR will operate a total of six additional services on top of the usual timetabled service to Cardiff ahead of the 1645 kick-off, with a further five extra trains carrying rugby fans home afterwards. As well as extra trains, GWR will also put on extra carriages.
In a repeat of the usual system in place for previous Wales Six Nations fixtures supporters travelling east towards Newport will be asked to queue on the square in front of Cardiff Central, rather than from Riverside Car Park.
GWR Customer Services Director, Rachel Geliamassi, said: “We are pleased to once again be able to support travel to/from the Principality Stadium; however, customers are advised that trains immediately before and after the match will be really busy, and a queuing system will be in place at the station.
“We would encourage customers to check journey times and allow sufficient time to board trains safely.”
GWR is delivering five additional services before the match, providing an extra 2,600 seats, with circa 3,000 extra seats (on five additional trains) after the event to get people home, on top of the usual train timetable.