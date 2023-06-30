A pupil from Coed-y-Garn Primary School in Blaina, Blaenau Gwent, has designed an anti-violence sticker that will be given out to children and young people across Gwent.
Year six pupil Ellie Mae Edwards designed the sticker as part of an anti-violence competition held to coincide with the visit of the Knife Angel to Newport in November 2022.
Around 200 children from schools across Gwent took part in the competition, which was designed to get children discussing the difficult topic of violent crime in an accessible way.
The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner that sponsored the competition, will use the stickers at summer events across Gwent’s five counties.
Police and Crime Commissioner Jeff Cuthbert said: “I must congratulate Ellie on producing such a fantastic design, and also thank everyone who took part in the competition.
“Violence affects all our communities, and we must start talking about these issues from a young age.
“The stickers will be given out to children and young people across Gwent over the summer as a reminder that we must say no to violence in our communities.”