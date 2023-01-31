Gwent Police are calling the public for help, as four men are believed to be evading arrest. It has been reported that the men have breached their license conditions and are being recalled to prison.
A spokesperson from Gwent Police said: "Our officers have worked hard, carrying out searches and following enquiries across Gwent to try and locate them to bring them into custody. We're now asking you to help us. If you've seen any of the suspects, or know where they may be please get in touch.
We are hoping that with your help, we can bring all four of these men into custody.
Some of those pictured may be relying on family or friends to avoid arrest. We'd like to remind everyone that it is a criminal offence to harbour someone who's been recalled to prison which itself could lead to a jail term.
The men, or anyone who has information about their whereabouts, are asked to contact us immediately by calling 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter quoting the name of the man and any information. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."
According to Gwent Police's social media, the mens names are:
Kaine Peterson, 23, from the Cwmbran area
Joshua Adams, 34, from the Newport area
Liam Jones, 31, from the Bargoed area
Jonathan Davies, 38, from the Blackwood area