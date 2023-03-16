Gwent Police have made an online appeal in search of an Abergavenny man.

A warrant has been issued for 24-year-old, Liam Bennett after he failed to appear at Newport Magistrates Court on the 4 January. He was charged with criminal damage.

Mr. Bennett is described as 6ft 2inches, of medium build with short, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting 2200383866 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.