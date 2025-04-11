THREE funerals were organised by a Gwent council last year for those who’d died without any next of kin having been identified.
Torfaen Borough Council has now backed a plan to have a team of volunteers on standby who can attend funerals where it is feared nobody else will.
The idea was backed unanimously by the full council when it was put forward by independent councillor for Blaenavon Nick Horler at the suggestion of a resident.
Cllr Horler said that resident had emailed him after reading about a member of the services who had died with nobody in attendance at their funeral and said while organisations such as the Royal British Legion will attend services of veterans they would like think “it could be done for everyone”.
It was acknowledged, by Cllr Horler, there could be a “limited need” for the service but he said talks have been held with officers on how a scheme could work.
“The cemetery team could call a body of volunteers headed up by a coordinator to facilitate attendance of volunteers who want to pay their respects at these funerals to represent Torfaen Borough Council suited and booted,” said Cllr Horler.
Council leader Anthony Hunt thanked Cllr Horler for bringing the proposal forward and said over the past year the cemetery service had to arrange three funerals where no next of kin had been identified.
“It’s comforting two were attended by people who knew the deceased,” said the Labour member for Panteg who added a progress report on how the proposal is implemented will be provided.
A "pauper's funeral" or "public health funeral" is a basic, council-funded funeral service provided when there's no next of kin or if family/friends are unable or unwilling to cover the costs, ensuring a dignified disposition for the deceased.