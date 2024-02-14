The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Gwent is supporting a growing youth club for black, Asian and ethnic minority children and young people in Abergavenny. Young people can enjoy crafts, play games and learn new skills at the Llantilio Pertholey Community Hall every Friday. Children of all backgrounds are encouraged to come and take part in the sessions, which have been expanded to include a homework club for those who need extra support with their school work. The youth club is a partnership between Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association and the Ethnic Minority Youth Support Team (EYST), and funded by Monmouthshire Youth Service. EYST also receives support from the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner's community fund. Moshin Mohammed, youth support worker at EYST, said: "By supporting the Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association to grow the youth club in Abergavenny we are giving children from ethnic minority backgrounds a safe space to talk about issues they may feel uncomfortable discussing in other environments. “Most importantly though it is great to see the young people playing and working together and enjoying themselves.” Mohammad Habboub, chair of the Monmouthshire Muslim Community Association (MMCA), said: "The youth club aims to bring together children from different backgrounds, ethnicities and religions and give them a safe space in their community. “Although the focus is on our black and ethnic minority communities, we don't turn people away and anyone is welcome to join in. By bringing communities together, improving understanding and building relationships we can create a better future for our children, and their children.” Sessions take place at the Llantilio Pertholey Community Hall every Friday from 5pm – 6:30pm. For details contact Moshin Mohammed 07522178529 / [email protected]