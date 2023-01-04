The Noah’s Ark Charity was first established in the year 2000 with the aim of raising funds for the construction of a children’s hospital in Wales. Now in its 21st year and with the hospital fully built and providing care for around 73,000 children each year, the charity continues to work hand in hand with NHS colleagues to provide the best treatment and outcome possible for the babies, children and young people cared for there. The charity relies entirely on gifts and donations.