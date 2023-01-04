A TEAM of eight individuals are taking part in a MAD challenge to raise funds for the children’s hospital charity, Noah’s Ark.
They will be navigating rapids as they canoe 25 miles a day toward the tidal waters of the river in its final part where the River Wye meets the River Severn. On the final day of the challenge, the team will be joined by a British Canoeing guide to take on the tidal flow of 25ft finishing their challenge in Chepstow!
The first leg begins on September 3 and will see them climb Skiddaw, Scafell, Helvellyn and Scafell Pike in four days, camping overnight.
The second leg of the challenge will begin on the 7th when they will set off from Kendal, cycling the 200 miles to Glasbury in Herefordshire, taking another four days, riding a challenging fifty miles a day and camping overnight.
The final leg begins on the 11th when they will canoe down to Chepstow, taking four days to do the 100 miles.
They are being supported by local businesses. Symonds Yat-based Wye Adventures have provided all their canoeing requirements for the third leg of their challenge and are covering the costs for them out of support and generosity.
Inferno Branding, also in Symonds Yat, have provided all their branded kit, designed the logo and the owner is now one of their teammates!
They also have nationwide support from other companies whose logos will soon appear on their website’s home page.
For more information or to donate to their cause go to mad-challenge.com where you can even volunteer to take part in this gruelling challenge.
The Noah’s Ark Charity was first established in the year 2000 with the aim of raising funds for the construction of a children’s hospital in Wales. Now in its 21st year and with the hospital fully built and providing care for around 73,000 children each year, the charity continues to work hand in hand with NHS colleagues to provide the best treatment and outcome possible for the babies, children and young people cared for there. The charity relies entirely on gifts and donations.