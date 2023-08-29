“As neighbouring local authorities, we are bound together by a common purpose based on our rurality. We know there are significant flows of people between the Mid-Wales/English border in all areas, including healthcare, education, skill development, jobs and service provision. Many factors, including geographic convenience, drive the cross-border movement. We look forward to being part of the Marches Forward Partnership, focussing on key areas of shared interest and mutual benefit likely to include nature and climate adaptation, energy, transport and connectivity, housing, digital, economic regeneration, skills and innovation.”