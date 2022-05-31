Grants to create nature sanctuaries

The Powys Nature Partnership has recently been allocated Welsh Gge Local Places for Nature (LPfN) scheme. This scheme aims to create Nature on Your Doorstep, where people live, work and access public services.

With the help of local communities, Powys Nature Partnership seeks to restore and improve nature across the county. The Local Places for Nature scheme focuses on engaging communities to actively create and enhance places for nature and concentrates on bringing nature into urban and previously nature-deprived areas. Spending time in nature benefits our mental and physical wellbeing, so as well as providing a more sustainable and ecologically friendly environment, the local communities will benefit in too.