Works have been delayed on a pedestrian crossing in Goytre, with the Welsh Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales saying he is unable to confirm a start date for the work.
Ken Skates MS has said the Welsh Government is keen to see work get underway, but that there is no confirmation of any time for the work to be completed.
“I can assure you we are keen to get this work started,” he said in the Senedd.
“However, there are some issues which we are working through, such as the start date has been delayed.”
“I am, at present, unable to confirm a start date for the work.”
Following the tragic incident in Llanover recently, there is a renewed appetite in the community for increased safety measures to protect pedestrians and other road users by providing safe crossing points in the village.
The MS for Monmouth and Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Infrastructure, Transport and Rural Affairs, pressed the Welsh Government to provide more details over a timeframe for work and the full extent of the reasons it has been delayed.
“It is quite right that residents are calling for these improvements, and I know it has been ongoing for several years.”
“It is frustrating to see delays occur, just as spades were supposedly about to hit the ground.”
The Welsh Government has previously confirmed that it remained optimistic work would begin before the end of the 2024/25 financial year, with a likely completion date for the current financial year.
Residents have been calling for a zebra crossing on Star Road since 2022, as speeding vehicles continue to cause danger to pedestrians.
Mr Fox has written to the Cabinet Secretary once more to request firm timescales on when the works will begin.