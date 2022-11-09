Govilon pays tribute to fallen
Saturday 19th November 2022 7:00 am
Share
Rev Lea Ryder and Peter Baines at Govilon Memorial Gardens. ()
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Govilon held a Remembrance service at the Memorial Gardens on fRiday november 11 with 38 villagers attending.
The Service was carried out by Rev Lea Ryder, Peter Baines and Cliff Jayne, with Dianne Mogford playing the Last Post, and was also attended by Mr Jeff Mapps from Costain, the company who were instrumental in the refurbishing of the Memorial.
The names of the Fallen were read out by Cliff Jane and crosses were placed in the flower troughs as the act of remembrance.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |