New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Monmouthshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Costa Coffee, at 23-25 High Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 3.
And Salkaara, at 29 High Street, Chepstow, Monmouthshire was also given a score of five on August 3.
It means that of Monmouthshire's 210 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 144 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.