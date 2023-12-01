New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Monmouthshire’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 1 Lion Works, King Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on November 23
• Rated 5: O Yes Pizza at Unit 2 Bulwark Road, Bulwark, Chepstow; rated on October 30
• Rated 5: Whirlikidz at Unit 2, School Hill Trading Estate, Chepstow, Monmouthshire; rated on October 11
It means that of Monmouthshire's 211 similar establishments with ratings, 145 (69%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.