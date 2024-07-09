New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Nosh Deli at Abergavenny Retail Market, Market Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on June 25
• Rated 5: Sawyers Bar & Grill at Wales 1 Business Park, Newport Road, Caldicot; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: Castell Coffi at Castlegate Business Park, Portskewett; rated on March 26
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Abergavenny Bowls Club at Avenue Road, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on June 21
• Rated 5: Cripple Creek at Bryngwyn, Raglan, Gwent.; rated on June 18
• Rated 5: Nosh Catering at Woodlake Park Golf Club, Coed-Chambers Road, Glascoed, Pontypool; rated on June 18