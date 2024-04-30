This career shift to rally car racing is driven by Vanessa's need to manage chronic pain. "Motorcycling takes a toll on my body. I live with chronic pain, my hip is deteriorating, and I don’t go anywhere without painkillers. I had to come to an emotional realisation that the one home that I have - my body - is something that I need to be a bit more mindful and protective of for my future," she explains. "But I refuse to give up the thrill of racing. Four wheels offer a way to stay in the desert, in the bivouac, hooked on the adrenaline and keep pushing boundaries."