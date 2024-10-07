A 12-YEAR-OLD girl is being treated in hospital for life changing injuries after a dog attack in Brynmawr.
Police rushed to reports of the attack at The Crescent shortly before 6pm on Monday (October 7), and the animal involved was seized.
A man and a woman have also been arrested, while inquiries have been launched to establish the breed of dog.
A Gwent Police spokesperson said on Monday night: “We were called to The Crescent, Brynmawr, at around 5.50pm following reports of a dog attack.
“Officers attended and a 12-year-old girl was taken to hospital with life changing injuries.
“The dog was seized by officers and will be destroyed. No other animals were involved in the attack.
“A 37-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from the Brynmawr area, have been arrested on suspicion of owning or possessing a dog bred for fighting and owning or possessing a dog dangerously out of control.
“They remain in police custody at this time.”
Supt John Davies said: “This was a distressing incident for those involved. I would like to reassure the local community there is no further risk to the public.
“It is possible that you may see ongoing police activity in Brynmawr as part of this work. You may have also seen an increased presence earlier this evening while officers were attending the incident.
“If you have concerns or information, please stop and talk with us.”