Flu is a serious illness that can kill. Deaths and severe outcomes of flu infection are seen in every season. In the last season which saw very high levels of circulation (in 2017/18) the number of excess seasonal deaths estimated in Wales during the winter was 3,400, the highest in more than 20 years. Not all of these deaths would have been due to respiratory disease, but Office of National Statistics (ONS) estimated that 34.7% of excess deaths reported in England and Wales that winter were caused by respiratory disease. The highest number of weekly deaths coincided with the peak week of influenza activity.